Servant (Apple TV +): Season 3 is signed by Apple

Fans of the Servant series will be pleased to hear that Apple TV + has signed up for a third season. This announcement comes a month before the second season is released. It will be released on Apple’s streaming platform on January 15, 2021.

Apple TV + is not currently disclosing any specific details about Servant’s third season. That’s understandable, one shouldn’t spoil key elements of season two. Apple will likely release the first information in a few months, when the second season is already well underway.

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the series Servant follows a bereaved Philadelphia couple after losing their child. Her baby Jericho is replaced by a doll that the mother thinks is real. Next up is a strange nanny, Leanne, who is hired to take care of the doll. Strange things happen to the family after Leanne arrives. The second season will consist of a total of 10 episodes.

Servant is the fourth series on Apple TV + to be eligible for a third season. The other three are For All Mankind, Dickinson, and Ted Lasso. Others will certainly be added to the list over time.