The law on digital services in 6 questions

For the first time since 2000, the European Union is setting legal limits to digital space. Advertising, communication, competition, education … Margrethe Vestager and Thierry Breton presented two sections on December 15th, 2020 to regulate an Internet that has sometimes become a “lawless zone” for large platforms. Thanks to the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Market Act (DMA), this will soon no longer be the case. But what do these texts mean?

What are the main contributions of the Digital Services Act?

The Digital Services Act will bring several notable benefits to European citizens and businesses. The first mainly affects users as it is content published on the web. Not only does the EU want platforms to act to make the experience safer, it also needs to be more specific about what content is being removed and why it is being removed.

The second main theme of the DSA is transparency, especially when it comes to classifying content. Earlier this month the European Commission issued guidelines for this part. The major platforms are expected to describe in detail the ranking of the search results they present.

Finally, the third pillar of the DSA concerns the application of rules for Member States at national level. The goal is not only to make them stronger independently, but also to be able to more easily work with other jurisdictions to enforce the new rules.

What are the differences between the Digital Services Act and the Digital Market Act?

In the headings we can easily distinguish the concept of services on the one hand and the market on the other. Indeed, the DSA must regulate the operation of platforms regardless of their size. Its rules set a framework that mainly focuses on content control processes: how and why they are published; how to delete them.

The DMA does not deal with the content, but with the behavior of the most important platforms in the European internal market. It will serve as a code of anti-competitive behavior and abuse of a dominant position. The DMA calls the companies concerned gatekeepers.

Who are the “gatekeepers” named in the DMA?

Europe does not want to name them, so it has indirectly found a term for it. These famous goalkeepers are qualified based on a number of relatively complex criteria:

• have a significant impact on the internal market. This means an annual turnover in the European Economic Area of ​​at least 6.5 billion euros in the last three financial years or the market capitalization with a value of at least 6.5 billion euros 65 billion euros in the last financial year. The company must also offer its platform in at least three Member States.

• At the heart of the business is a service platform that enables business users to reach end users. This requires more than 45 million active users per month in Europe and more than 10,000 annual commercial users in Europe.

• A strong and sustainable position suggests that this company will continue to benefit in the near future. To meet this criterion, the previous two must be validated in the last three years.

Neither the bill nor its authors mentioned any particular company in their various speeches on December 15, 2020. During the press conference that accompanied the presentation of the two regulations, Margrethe Vestager made it clear that it is difficult to point a finger at someone because we are not sure whether every company meets all of the criteria mentioned. However, it seems logical that GAFA are the first targets: Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, to which Microsoft is sometimes added.

What are the main tools used to regulate them?

Now that we are technically able to find out what a gatekeeper is for the EU, it remains to be seen how we regulate it. With this in mind, the DMA lists 7 main obligations related to interoperability, data processing or transparency, 3 of which must be observed:

• Set up silos that prevent data exchange between the various departments of the company. If the gatekeeper wants to manipulate this data, he must obtain the express consent of the user.

• the obligation not to block access to a platform, to a commercial or end-user who is not registered on the same platform;

• Provide advertisers and publishers to whom the Gatekeeper provides advertising services, upon request, with the price paid by the advertiser or the money raised by the publisher.

For the Digital Services Act, the obligations mainly relate to content. Specifically, illegal content defined by the EU as hate speech, harassment, falsification, use of copyrighted material, terrorist, discriminatory, pedophile content, or disclosure of private images. In the absence of quick and effective measures to deal with their deletion, the platforms must demonstrate their ignorance of the facts in order to avoid being fined.

Which platforms are at risk if they do not meet the requirements?

Organizing fines is quite simple. Regardless of whether they are DSA or DMA, they represent a percentage of the company’s total sales. In the DMA, the penalties are expected to relate to 10% of income and 6% in the DSA.

Repeat offenders could also risk structural restoration. A sprawling platform like Google owned by the Alphabet holding company could therefore be phased out if it doesn’t meet the Commission’s requirements.

When could the new legislation come into force?

For Margrethe Vestager, the law on digital services and the law on the digital market must be integrated “as soon as possible”. Given the legislative path of a text, it will likely take at least a year and a half for the text to be adopted, followed by six months for it to come into force.

When the European Union adopts a new legal text, it generally has to go through several phases. First the Commission carries out impact assessments, then it consults citizens during the famous “public consultations”. This makes it possible to draft a proposal that meets the expectations of the population, as Margrethe Vestager and Thierry Breton recalled during their press conference. Once the text is finalized, it will have to go through Parliament and the Council, which have the power to add changes. So there can be a back and forth between the two institutions (up to three readings), which can make the process … long enough. 2 years is therefore an ambitious but hoped-for estimate, also taking into account the fact that regulations are generally moving faster.

But let’s remember that the debates over the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), another cornerstone of digital Europe, lasted four years.

The internet we know today was built over several decades thanks to a large number of gamers. If not dealt with in time, Europe shows ruthlessness and even avant-garde. Tomorrow, European digital technology can build on the solid foundations of the Digital Services Act and the Digital Market Act.