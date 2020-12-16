Twitter fined 450,000 euros for violating the GDPR

CNBC reports that the Irish data protection authority has fined Twitter € 450,000 for violating Europe’s general data protection regulation, the infamous GDPR. The Data Protection Commission (DPC), the equivalent of the CNIL in Ireland, announced this on Tuesday December 15th. In fact, this is the first time a US company has been fined under the GDPR.

A “minor” bug for which Twitter is responsible

Irish regulators said: “The Data Protection Commission has found that Twitter has violated Articles 33 (1) and 33 (5) of the GDPR. The social network did not report the violation to our organization in a timely manner, so this is a lack of adequate documentation of the violation. “This prompted the data protection commission to impose an“ administrative fine ”of 450,000 euros on Twitter. An effective, proportionate and dissuasive measure according to the Irish Commission.

The global director of data protection and privacy wanted to speak on the subject following the fine imposed by the Irish regulator. He explains: “An unintended consequence of the staffing between Christmas 2018 and New Years caused Twitter to notify the Data Protection Commission outside of the statutory notice period of 72 hours. We have made changes to ensure that any resulting incidents are reported in a timely manner. We take full responsibility for this mistake and remain committed to protecting the privacy and data of our customers. “

Is the sum of 450,000 euros suitable for the company?

If Twitter has been sanctioned by an Irish regulator, it is precisely because its European headquarters are in Ireland, as is the case with most web giants. This administrative arrangement therefore enables Irish regulators to impose sanctions under the GDPR, even on an American company like Twitter.

The social network can breathe, it is “only” a fine of 450,000 euros. This could have been 4% of total annual sales. For Twitter, that could have resulted in a £ 114 million fine … Not quite the same problem.

However, there is one person who appears to disagree with the level of this sanction imposed on Twitter. This is Max Schrems, a famous privacy lawyer. He stresses that it will only take an hour and a half for the platform to collect the amount required to pay the fine. From this point of view, this seems extremely low indeed.

Yesterday, Tuesday, December 15th, the European Commission unveiled the eagerly awaited Digital Services Act (DSA), a plan designed to provide answers to the responsibility of platforms, content moderation and user data management. A new regulation that the giants of the web will have to comply with in the future.