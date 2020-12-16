Apple Watch: Challenge for 2021 January 7-30

Every year Apple offers a new challenge to celebrate the New Year. This will be the case again on the Apple Watch in January, with the challenge of getting off to a good start in 2021. It will be in force from January 7th and will end on the 31st of the same month.

Here’s what Apple has to say about its Apple Watch challenge for January 2021:

Start 2021 on the right track. Earn this trophy in January by completing the three rings for seven days in a row.

The challenge is therefore relatively simple and more than similar to that in previous years. Just do some physical activity to fill the rings. Those with Apple Fitness + should be fine with no particular issues. For others, it is necessary to resort to activities during the day.

As with any challenge, the January 2021 challenge can have stickers and a trophy in the activities application. Stickers can be used in Messages and FaceTime apps. There are five in total, here as a GIF:

According to 9to5Mac, users with an Apple Watch will soon receive a notification informing them of the January 2021 challenge. This is expected to take place at the end of December.