Lisbon wants to use a network of submarine cables to modernize the European infrastructure

According to Politico, Portugal is preparing to present a strategy to strengthen and secure Europe’s infrastructure. Lisbon puts Europe’s digital sovereignty among its priorities and proposes deploying a network of undersea cables to modernize the old continent’s network.

Lisbon is committed to more digital sovereignty

Next month Portugal will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union. The country seems to be united on this issue as all political parties today support this project. This should make the job easier. If security is at the heart of the project, the Lisbon Strategy also consists of increasing the exchange of underwater data across Europe and on other continents. For Portugal, this plan is now required for Europe’s digital strategy. The country believes that “the current digital policy of the European Commission largely neglects the external dimension”.

At the European level, a major project continues to receive support from France and Germany. This is Gaia-X, a European cloud project that was formalized in June 2020 by Ministers Bruno Le Maire and Peter Altmaier. An initiative to enable European companies to benefit from extremely efficient cloud services. Today this project consists of 22 founding members including OVHcloud, Scaleway, Atos, Orange and even EDF. But it is not about submarine connections, and Lisbon is convinced that cable control is an issue on which Europe must position itself.

Is there still time to invest in a network of submarine cables?

Almost all web giants invest in this internet backbone and Europe may wake up too late. For example, Google is preparing a submarine cable to connect the US to Spain and the UK. A project that should see the light of day in 2022. Facebook wants to connect Africa with a giant submarine cable as part of its 2Africa project. In short, it is time to wake up for Lisbon. A Portuguese diplomat who helped develop this project said: “Neither the European Commission, nor we, or the other Member States have the slightest idea of ​​the amount of data flowing through these cables.”

A project that could quickly turn into a much larger declaration to seek the support of other countries in the European Union. Lisbon calls on the European legislators to work out a “European strategy for data gateway platforms”. At the center of this strategy, the Portuguese parliamentarians believe that it is important to find the following elements: “The illustration of how data enters and leaves Europe via submarine cables, the list of cable systems that must be found in the next Decade to be replaced, and the proposal of a strategy to manage security and dependency risks ”.

Currently, the data going in and out of Europe comes mainly from the USA and therefore crosses the Atlantic. When they arrive in the old continent, they land in the UK first. This should quickly become a problem due to Brexit. European data flows are certainly no longer allowed through the United Kingdom, a country that is no longer part of the European Union. In short, Lisbon intends to address these various issues within the Commission in the coming weeks.