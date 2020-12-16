Lockdown in retail: “Some structural changes would affect even without a pandemic” – Economy

Mr Reinartz, it was only a matter of time before retail had to be closed again. How serious is it for dealers?

This is the extreme turning point. Sales before Christmas and between flights are extremely high. About a fifth of the annual business takes place in the days before the holidays. The daily turnover in the non-food sector is up to 750 million euros. This is then largely omitted. And business from the 27th is also very important because of the many vouchers and cash gifts for Christmas.

Which companies suffer the most?

Owners managed retailers without a chain without an online store. This type will be hit hardest – and it is now. Because the frequency of customers is already declining. Both because of the fear of infection and because of the general structural change.

Digital policy, regulation, artificial intelligence: briefing on digitization and AI. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

So will only Amazon benefit from the lock-up?

Not at all. Vouchers and cash gifts are still being produced – so purchases can be easily postponed. In addition, every major concept in the retail chain is now active on the Internet. For example, Otto has become an excellent online store. Also medium-sized companies such as the Zumnorde shoe store from Münster or the Breuninger fashion chain. However, if retailers had an allergy online, they would no longer be able to catch up. Preparatory work must be carried out. But many used the days of events like Black Friday year after year to improve.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

Will there be a dreaded wave of bankruptcy in 2021?

Certainly. So the question is: what exactly is it? The big trigger, of course, was Corona. However, the structural changes described could have affected one or the other without a pandemic.

What year has it been for retail?

Overall, it’s not bad at all. Some industries have even seen a large increase in sales – not just online. For example, sellers of e-bikes and bicycles can hardly walk with force. Everything about the DIY, equipment, and computers also went well above average; as well as food. So everything you need at home and in your home office. In contrast, it was difficult for the areas of beauty, fragrance, jewelry and fashion. Especially business fashion, because this year the suits were simply used much less.

Werner Reinartz (57) is the director of the Institute for Retail Research (IFH) .IFH

Is there still room for improvement in hygiene concepts?

In fact, they work well. What you have to say goodbye to is the topic of shopping right now. Customers are currently no longer inspired by business. Instead, they perform searches that know exactly what they want. Click & Collect could also be pushed. But the same is true here: You should have used the time in the summer. For example, the Butlers chain has directed much of its business to vouchers and fixed meetings on site. Such a concept, which is extremely dependent on the Christmas business, survives. Other customers offered purchases via live broadcast, in which the seller loads the goods for the customer in the store – in an individual sales discussion via video. These concepts should be supported.

Many consumers have increased their savings this year. Will there be a retail boom next year?

In some industries, as described, more money has already been spent elsewhere – for travel, for example. This trend is likely to continue for the time being, as it is likely to last at least until the summer before everyone is vaccinated. But then the industries they need now should definitely benefit. There is a desire for customers. People want to travel, buy clothes and go to restaurants. It will come again.

So don’t you expect consumer behavior to change in the long run? Many have already seen the corona crisis as a plan for consumption and a climate problem.

The wave of sustainability will remain. However, consumption will not remain limited, as it is now. The benefits of shopping are too great. Even with fast fashion, which is not the best from a climatic point of view. Rather, I think there will be a discussion about whether we want to continue to be dependent on global supply chains. However, this applies not only to fashion, but also to medicines and other goods. We will have to ask ourselves whether it is really worth paying the lowest possible price.

Werner Reinartz (57) is director of the Institute for Retail Research (IFH) and professor of marketing at the University of Cologne. He also teaches at the INSEAD business school.