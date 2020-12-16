Marvel Realm of Champions: Super-Heroic MOBA is available for iOS (App Store version)

Originally thought of as 1v1, Marvel Realm of Champions (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) has now become a superhero MOBA … and a bit super messy given the first gameplay trailers. As with any game of the genre, you choose your character fighter knowing that Marvel Realm of Champions is very focused on customizing / personalizing (free to play required) and advancing the character’s stats, not to mention weapons and equipment, at large Number available. The victorious teams will be like a monastery those who offer the most complementary superheroes (for example, a fat animal and an agile one).

Several game modes are available: Arena Conquest faces two teams of three players each (you have to eliminate the baron of the opposing team), Deathmatch offers 2 against 2 against 2 (original …), Fortress mode is inspired by Tower Defense (Fending off successive waves of enemies) and offensive mode, the player will face increasingly violent attacks, the goal being to hold out as long as possible.

And finally, a little word about tradition that is quite … special (it’s sometimes good to laugh), so special that you really wonder what the Kabam developers have for breakfast: “A long time ago, the Maestro, a Machiavellian version of the Hulk from another future, forced the convergence of realities to form its own battle world. He ruled over these alternate merged timelines until his assassination. The barons then rose to control their country and tried to reverse the war in their favor. It’s up to YOU ​​to solve the mysteries of Battleworld and take your place among the most powerful champions! “. Of course…