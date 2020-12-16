Facebook users lose European data protection

According to Reuters news agency, Facebook is preparing to convert its UK users to US regulations. Similar to a decision by Google last February, this maneuver will allow the social network to circumvent European data protection legislation. The latter is one of the strictest in the world and is also reinforced by the Digital Services Act.

From Facebook Ireland to Facebook Inc.

With Brexit coming into effect soon, people across the UK will have to agree to new terms and conditions on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. You will therefore have to agree to American regulations while currently being subject to European legislation as they are affiliated with Facebook Ireland, a member country of the EU.

“Like other companies, Facebook had to make changes to respond to Brexit and will transfer the legal responsibilities and obligations of UK users from Facebook Ireland to Facebook Inc. Services that Facebook offers to people in the UK,” said the UK Facebook Branch.

Data protection measures are much more flexible across the Atlantic. While UK users continue to be protected by UK laws that are in line with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), concerns are emerging.

A rapprochement between the United Kingdom and the United States should take place

“The larger the company, the more personal data is stored, the more likely it is that it is subject to surveillance or data transmission obligations to the US government,” said the executive director of the Open Rights Group, an organization that is committed to preserving digital Uses laws and freedoms across the Channel.

Indeed, the 2018 CLOUD Act makes it easier for the United States government to get data from American companies, even if the latter involves people living overseas. The UK also needs to negotiate new trade partnerships and should logically look to the other side of the Atlantic to do so. On balance, the country could relax its privacy laws in relation to the United States.

If the UK has indeed created an agency whose sole purpose is to regulate the tech giants, it is difficult to say whether it will manage to adhere to strict measures to protect its citizens’ data …