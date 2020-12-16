Reddit acquires the Dubsmash video sharing app

The Dubsmash Short Video Sharing App has announced its reddit acquisition. If we don’t know the size of the acquisition, the American platform can record video, a very popular sector right now.

Reddit is following the trend

Dubsmash allows users to record videos of themselves while being dubbed by songs or clips from movies or TV shows like a specific TikTok. Despite some setbacks, the Chinese app broke so many popularity records in 2020 that several tech giants have created their own rival for social networks. Instagram launched Reels, Snapchat revealed Spotlight, and YouTube created shorts.

With this acquisition, the first major company in its history, Reddit can rejuvenate and follow the trend by integrating Dubsmash’s video creation tool into its mobile application. Dubsmash, for its part, will remain an independent application for iOS and Android users. The application’s 12 employees will also join the Reddit teams, which includes nearly 700 employees.

Highlight underrepresented designers

Dubsmash is very popular with black and Latin American communities, Reddit explains in a statement. The platform intends to make it a force by highlighting users who are normally not present on other social networks:

“Dubsmash communities are run by young and diverse developers – roughly 25% of black teenagers in the US are on Dubsmash and 70% of users are women. Approximately 30% of users log in every day to create video content, which indicates a high level of retention and engagement. Dubsmash has more than a billion video views per month, which shows the strength of its community. “

However, Reddit has been hit by multiple scandals, particularly because the platform has hosted hateful content on multiple occasions. Site moderators even wrote to their head in June 2020, stating that “the management of Reddit, which supports and provides a platform for racist users and hate communities, has long been a problem”.

CEO Steve Huffman has since promised a change, and the Dubsmash acquisition appears to be headed in that direction. The latter said, “Dubsmash increases underrepresented creators, while Reddit encourages a sense of community and belonging through thousands of different topics and passions. It is clear that our missions are intertwined and that our community platforms can coexist and grow as we learn from one another. “

It remains to be seen whether the new format that Reddit will offer will appeal to its users, who seem more focused on exchanging ideas on various topics.