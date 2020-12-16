The chaos with the tax on funds continues: “Unfortunately, your annual tax certificate is incorrect” – the economy

Paula Schneider rarely received that much money from her bank. On November 19, the financial institution sent two letters to a customer who did not want to read her real name in the newspaper: one contained a revised annual tax certificate for 2018, the other a revised certificate for 2019. “Unfortunately, your annual tax certificate is incorrect,” she wrote. bank in both cases. The institute asked Schneider to return the now incorrect original documents and contact their tax office.

But Schneider took the time, and that was a good thing. Because on December 3, two thick envelopes arrived again. They contained new, revised annual tax certificates for the years 2018 and 2019, so to speak, repairs. What amazed Schneider: After the correction, the new certificate for 2018 corresponded exactly to the original original certificate, which it sent to the tax office years ago.

The chaos in the area of ​​investment tax continues

What appears to be the bank’s inability is in fact caused by the chaos caused by the new tax rules for investment funds, which came into force in 2018. Until the end of 2017, the principle of tax transparency still applied in Germany: the tax office had access only at fund fund investors . They had to pay tax on fund distributions, reinvested earnings and capital gains from the sale of units they bought after 2008. Since the beginning of 2018, retail and index funds have had to pay taxes on certain fund-level income, including a solidarity surcharge. An advance lump sum has been introduced for accumulation funds that immediately reinvest income.

The Taxpayers’ Association criticizes the big mess

Many fund companies were overwhelmed by the change in the system and provided their calculations only with a considerable delay. Uncertainties have still not been fully resolved, as the case of Paula Schneider shows. Taxpayers’ Association tax expert Isabel Klocke talks about the “big mess”. However, not only investment companies are responsible for this, but also new return orders from the Federal Ministry of Finance, emphasizes the Association of German Banks.

What do the people concerned have to do?

But what does this mean in practice? Paula Schneider has already made her tax returns for 2018 and 2019, the tax assessments are final.

The bank says that if savers do not return corrected notifications, inform the tax office. But only that there is a fix, not the content.

What does the tax office know?

Tax certificates and their changes have so far been sent only to customers, not to the tax office, emphasizes Kerstin Altendorf from the banking association. In the event of changes, investors would have to return the original tax certificate to the bank. However, under the Annual Tax Act 2020, tax authorities will receive original data and reports on automatic corrections in the future. The tax office can then act alone. Until then, however, the saver must inform his tax office on his own initiative if corrections are made. They decide whether the authorities should reassess tax assessments. In the case of Paula Schneider, the differences are only 20 euros.