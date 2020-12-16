The Mac M1 explodes the performance of the Surface Pro X under the ARM SQ1 processor

The benchmarks and tests prove it: The first Mac 1 punished the old Mac areas under Intel processor. But what about the Surface Pro X, rare Windows PCs that also run on an ARM processor? PCWorld has run some benchmarks and the results are ruthless: The Surface Pro X equipped with the SQ1 chip (developed by a Microsoft-Qualcomm partnership) cannot compete with the M1. In Geekbench 5, the Surface Pro X received an unforgettable beating and performed almost three times lower than that of the MacBook Air M1.

Using the Pro Handbrake tool, encoding 12 minutes of 4K video to 1080p H.265 video on the Surface Pro X takes no less than 2 hours, compared to … 23 minutes on the MacBook Air M1 only! The SQ1 is even much slower than the simple Core i5 of an HP Pavilion.

However, PCWorld notes that Windows running on an ARM computer can only run 32-bit x86 emulated applications, which inevitably affects overall performance. Even taking these limitations into account, Apple performs significantly better when emulating X86 / Intel binary software thanks to the new version of Rosetta, which was specially developed for the Mac M1.