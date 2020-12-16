Buses and trains in the corona crisis: most Germans want to use public transport again after vaccination – the economy

A good half of the population wants to use local public transport again after vaccinating the majority of the population, as was the case before the spread of coronavirus. This was the result of an exclusive survey conducted by the Civey Electoral Institute for Tagesspiegel Background.

According to this, a good 53 percent of respondents are willing to get back on buses and trains as often as before the pandemic since most were vaccinated against the virus. It is unimaginable for almost 16 percent, another 13.6 percent answered the question “rather not”.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) estimates that about 60 percent of German citizens could be vaccinated against Sars-CoV-2 by the end of summer 2021. According to the World Health Organization, a vaccination rate of 60 to 70 percent is necessary to effectively fight a pandemic. .

Above all, people over the age of 50 in the survey indicated that they use local public transport less often, even though immunity is rising in the population. In this age group, a third cannot imagine using buses and trains after widespread vaccination, as was the case before the pandemic. The survey did not find out whether respondents (continue to) avoid public transport for fear of infection or for other reasons, such as more home office days or switching.