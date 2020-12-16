Hervé Bloch announces the acquisition of Proximum 365

Last week was the very last edition of Winter Online Meetings, the B2B event organized by BigBoss to accelerate business. As Hervé Bloch explains in our Culture Numérique podcast: “The decision to digitize the event was made long before the second imprisonment was announced, it was a wish of BigBoss. For this new edition of Winter we have brought together 297 BigBoss and 194 sponsors, which corresponds to 60,000 possible matching combinations. “

Five days after the end of this winter online meeting, the founder of BigBoss made the following comment: “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, the digital transformation has forced itself on more and more companies. Projects have woken up and have expanded their scope to further advance their digitization. With BigBoss this was felt in the satisfaction rate. This means that the matchmaking worked very well. “

lesBigBoss announces the acquisition of Proximum 365

Just days after this great digital edition ended, BigBoss announces it has acquired a majority stake in the capital, Proximum 365. This technology company is the European leader in business conventions in the industry. Hervé Bloch reminds us: “Proximum 365 is the publisher of the Vimeet solution, a technological platform for the digitization of individual events, with which 100% digital or hybrid events can be organized for your own account or for third parties.”

Thanks to two main levers, BigBoss and Proximum 365 have been merged in the last few months. Obviously, the first thing you know is the health crisis that continues to plague the world. The second is the need to adapt the model of traditional BtoB fairs to the new requirements of their customers.

This operation will crown a very good 2020 for BigBoss given the difficulties caused by the health crisis and the general economic context. Since the future is uncertain for many industries, we wanted to know Hervé’s position on the future of events. What will be the norm for events in 2021 and the next decade? More virtual or real?

Hervé: “There will always be physical B2C events to present cows, cars or planes. However, this will change for large B2B events. We are convinced that, above all, we cannot digitize everything, but rather cannot travel around the world by train all day. I don’t believe in an event with 10,000 people a year, I believe in animating this community throughout the year. “