Eddy Cue and Craig Federighi want to testify in Apple’s lawsuit against Epic Games

The process between Apple and Epic Games will take place in May 2021. Epic’s attorneys will try to convince the judges that Apple’s control of the App Store and its payment system is in violation of antitrust laws in American. At this point it is worth remembering that it all started with Epic’s sling, the latter updating the iOS version of Fortnite through in-app purchases that bypassed the famous Apple tax of 30%. The ensuing dispute ended with a withdrawal from the game and two mutual filings of complaints. Apple accused Epic of violating its store rules, while Epic took the matter straight to the antitrust level. .

A number of executives from both companies will be involved in the upcoming study. We know, for example, that Tim Cook has accepted the principle of a deposit of about 4 hours (!). Epic’s attorneys have also just requested that two of Apple’s SVPs, Eddy Cue and Craig Federighi, be invited to testify at the bar. Judge Thomas S. Hixson accepted the request a priori, advising Apple that only “an exceptional circumstance” could legally prevent the two leaders’ testimony.