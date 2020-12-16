Interview with Florian Reuther, Director of PKV: “We expect more than a billion more costs” – economics

Legally prescribed health insurance companies are financially difficult times. And what about PKV?

It’s still a little early for the balance for this year. We always see our accounts several months late. However, it is clear that this year we will provide higher insurance benefits than in 2019. In the first half of the year, we recorded an increase in expenditures of around five percent. And with special spending on the corona pandemic, we expect an additional burden of just over a billion euros from today.

Self-government, telematics, Morbi-RSA: briefing on health and e-health. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

Many personally insured people face an enormous increase in premiums at the turn of the year. The Debeka leader demands surcharges of over 17 percent in some cases, and Allianz and Barmenia also want significantly more. Why?

Not in the corona epidemic, which is by no means reflected in the current premium adjustments. There are two main drivers. On the one hand, there is advances in medicine, ie new treatment methods and new, sometimes very expensive drugs. On the other hand, it is a European policy of low interest rates that must be captured by higher contributions. Both have a stronger effect, the longer the contributions have previously been unchanged. For Debek, for example, the last modification was four years ago. For several years, the development of premiums for private health insurance would be similar to that for statutory health insurance, and even slightly lower overall.

So why aren’t private insurance companies growing more often and more moderately?

This is due to legal requirements. Adjustments are therefore only possible if the actual services deviate from the calculation by at least ten percent. We have long demanded a change in these thresholds, because they come from a time when the situation on the capital market was completely different. A more frequent and then smaller adjustment of premiums would also be in the interest of the insured, whose wage development often also takes place on an annual basis. We have made proposals on how to do this – and we have clear signals from the Union that it would like to address this issue. The fact that nothing is happening is only due to the SPD, which for fundamental reasons refuses to help the PKV.

Which insured persons are most affected by the increase? Young or old, people with previous illnesses or at a cheap rate?

Individual health status does not play a role in the development of contributions, as well as sick and healthy people are affected. In particular, children aged 50 to 60 have to cope with major adjustments. The reason is that lower interest income has a particularly significant impact on these insured persons. Because they have less time to properly balance their pensions. We also call it the “medieval problem.” Consolation for these policyholders: their contributions have been stabilizing since the age of 60. And other components of contributions to their aging measures are fully maintained and are again beneficial in old age.

Is there still a problem in private health insurance with attractive offers and underestimated entry tariffs, which will later skyrocket and shed a bad light on the whole industry?

This problem has been largely resolved. We still have insured persons in older tariffs with very limited benefits. However, the industry has taken strong countermeasures on new business. For years, PKV has been recommending certain minimum services to all members, such as 50 hours of psychotherapy or a better catalog of aids. In addition, since 2013, there have been unisex tariffs, stricter sales regulations and a new law on supervision. All this together means that insurers’ tariffs have become of higher quality.

What is the bigger problem financially? “Medical inflation”, ie exploding prices for good care and medicines that are increasingly adapted to individuals? Or low interest rates on reserves?

The interest rate is, of course, a very important tool for creating reserves. However, you must also leave the church in the village: in 2019 we still had an average interest rate of 2.8 percent, no bank can offer you this return. Anything that no longer comes due to falling interest rates must be offset by contributions. We now have the problem under control. A lower discount rate is included in the new contribution until the end of your life. And as soon as interest rates rise, it is passed on one to one to our policyholders.

And rising spending on services?

They affect us just like statutory health insurance. Perhaps even more so, because our policyholders have confirmed their participation in medical progress in their contracts. Nevertheless, we must pay attention to profitability. With the AMNOG process, we already have brakes on unbridled drug price increases. However, it will become increasingly important to accompany the insured when using particularly expensive medical services.

Do you suffer from the current pandemic more than the statutory health insurance funds? Or are you coping better with the crisis?

Thanks to Corona, we have significant expenses, we estimate the additional costs, as I said, for this year at more than one billion euros. The big unknown is what long-term consequences we can expect, for example because treatment has been interrupted or surgery has been postponed. This will certainly have a long-term impact on the health of the insured. This can give the wrong impression: At present, many coronal expenses are processed through statutory health insurance accounts. The biggest block here is the flat fee for clinics, a double-digit billion amount, which is paid from the federal budget. GKV has already received significant tax revenues, also from our insured persons.

So isn’t it true that private individuals keep the cost of corona costs low?

This statement is incorrect. If our approximately nine million insured persons pay another billion euros, you have to see this in relation to the 73 million legally insured persons. So when it comes to pandemic spending, we really don’t have to hide, we even make a disproportionate share. In addition, ten percent of privately insured as taxpayers pay approximately 20 percent of the federal statutory health insurance subsidy.

The coalition would like private health insurance to cover ten percent of the cost of planned vaccinations. It’s alright?

There is already an agreement on vaccination costs. The federal government funds the vaccine, the federal states and municipalities are responsible for the infrastructure, the GKV and the rest are borne by us.

How do you deal with insured persons who can no longer pay their contributions during the crisis? Like GKV, which offered a deferral of contributions?

In the spring, insurance companies responded quickly and tried to help individual victims. By postponing insurance premiums, temporarily switching to cheaper tariffs or leaving part of insurance coverage to rest. According to the feedback, it worked very well.

Are the insured entitled to such bridging aid or are they dependent on the goodwill of their insurance companies?

There is no legal right to a specific design. However, even standard specifications would not be consumer-friendly. You cannot recommend a cheaper tariff to a customer if they have to do without certain services they currently need. There is a great willingness to be accommodating in this sector. After all, these are lifetime contracts that cannot be terminated unilaterally if the insured does not pay his contribution. It is in the interest of both parties to find a good solution.

The coalition plans to reform the so-called emergency tariff. PKV should no longer be allowed to offset claims by service providers against contributions owed by insured persons. What do you think about it?

We think it’s useless. Ultimately, the possibility of offsetting is also in the interest of the insured, as it allows him to return faster to a better tariff. It is less about real problems with supplies and more about cases where insured persons with arrears on insurance premiums can no longer go to the doctor of their choice. And there is another problem: The emergency tariff is by no means only for those who need it, but also for people who simply do not want to pay their contribution. The required reform would give them a significant advantage over policyholders in standard tariffs. There are better solutions in our social tariffs for those who need it.

Many say that the private health insurance system lacks competition – because customers, when they are older or have chronic illnesses, can hardly switch to other providers. How could this change – or is it not desirable at all?

The main concern here is the portability of age provisions, which have been discussed for a long time. Quite clearly: we would like a solution. However, we must also protect the insured who do not want to change. As of today, there is no feasible model to strike a fair balance between you and those who are willing to change.

So do dissatisfied existing customers have to stay where they are if they don’t want to pay significantly more?

You know, even without such switching options, we have more competition than is often said. The key to new business is how insurance companies treat their existing customers. Mishandling is not possible because there is extreme transparency in the market – through brokers, through comparison portals. And the stability of contributions is one of the most important factors in the ranking.

How do you assess the advance from different countries so that subsidies now also apply to civil servants with statutory health insurance? Civil servants are a very important clientele for you. Are you afraid of that?

Behind this is a clear intention to lead civil servants to statutory health insurance and in this way to move towards citizen insurance. You can see it from the state governments that are the pioneers here. These models are based on ideology and are not oriented to real supply needs. It is therefore not surprising that the Civil Service Association strictly rejects them. The vast majority of new officials in these countries choose a combination of private health insurance and allowance.

There will be federal elections next year. Is civil insurance politically off the table, or could it be another red-red-green project, or a black-green project?

The left, the SPD and the Greens are likely to include civil insurance in their election programs again – and with the left majority, of course, this could end in a coalition agreement. Therefore, we will argue accordingly. Last time we saw that this problem is not gaining voters. I’m sure: After the experience of the pandemic, when people found out that our dual system is extremely efficient, it will definitely not work.