Snapchat launches Bitmoji Paint, a new game developed by its own studio

Snap is about to release a new game created by its own video game development studio, Snap Games Studio, and built right into Snapchat. Bitmoji Paint allows hundreds of Snapchatters to come together at the same time to create a giant pixelated canvas.

The launch of this new game comes as no surprise as the company announced it during Snap Summit 2020. That conference also provided Snap with an opportunity to recall its ambitions for augmented reality, which led to the creation of the latest $ 3.5 million fund dedicated to this technology.

In the same category

Netflix reveals the secrets of its referral AI

Bitmoji Paint is the fourth game Snap has developed since launching its multiplayer video game platform Snap Games in April 2019. Indeed, the social network loves diversity and wants to offer its users a wide variety of content in order to differentiate itself from its main competitors. What could be nicer than harnessing the potential of Bitmoji avatars to add to video game platforms? “At Bitmoji, our goal has always been to be the avatar of the world, to offer people a digital version of themselves that represents them and enables them to be online themselves. And now gaming is about getting people to play together in a really new, fun, and exciting way, ”said Ba Blackstock, Bitmoji co-founder.

Bitmoji Paint is accessible via chat or the search tool built into Snapchat, and gives users the ability to choose from multiple islands, each representing a server that players can join. A gigantic, rasterized grid can then be integrated and edited in real time. along with hundreds of other people … well, their Bitmoji. It’s possible to paint, explore, or just walk around and switch between modes: move, paint, and maps, says VentureBeat. Communication with other players can only be done through emoticons and stickers, and all users’ Snap IDs are not visible. Android users are entitled to a little extra: Snap tokens that they can use to further customize the game and their avatar.

The previous made-in-Snap game, Bitmoji Party, was a huge hit, and the company sees it as a great way to attract users and build engagement: “To date, over 100 million Snapchatters have played our games, which we are incredibly proud of. On average, each player plays 20 minutes a day playing Bitmoji Party, ”said John Imah, director of games and entertainment partnerships at Snap.

Now you have to wait to know if Bitmoji Paint can outperform this.