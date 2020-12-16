AirPods 3 under $ 200 in first half of 2021?

AirPods crush the smartphone / intras market. Apple has not rested on its laurels and has greatly expanded its range for 2 years. Between EarPods, AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, there is now something for every taste and (almost) every budget. If TheElec is to be believed (generally well informed), the third generation of AirPods is already in the pipeline. Apple plans to launch the new AirPods model in the first half of 2021.

On the technological menu of the day, a design almost identical to that of the AirPods Pro, but without the advanced features of this model (ANC, ambient mode). However, the accessories would have an Apple H1 chip (simplified pairing). These AirPods Pro “lite” would be offered for around 200 dollars / euros, a price that is well below that of the Pro model (-20%).