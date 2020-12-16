a free premium document to prepare for all your 2021 campaigns!

Many events take place every year, such as holidays, international days, festivals … Some repeat themselves like sales or Father’s Day, while others arise in unprecedented ways.

A company needs to anticipate the various key moments when it can and wants to speak in order to prepare its campaigns in advance and react in the event of changes. However, without a vision for the New Year and key events, it is difficult to predict.

A calendar that summarizes all the events of the year 2021 saves time and enables you to prepare the editorial team in advance.

Download the calendar for free

A calendar to plan campaigns and promotions in advance

In preparation for the new year, namely 2021, Qualifio is offering its marketing calendar 2021 for free! The platform enables brands and media groups to reach their audiences on all digital channels thanks to more than 50 interactive format models (quizzes, competitions, surveys, tests, animated games, etc.). With more than 150,000 interactive campaigns created and 13.5 million profiles collected from customers in the past year, Qualifio shares its experience in this content for free to prepare for the year ahead.

Downloaded nearly 10,000 times in 2020, this calendar is sure to delight community managers, marketing managers, CRM managers, and other marketing professionals.

It was developed over several years to inspire brands and marketing teams as they create their campaigns over the year. It brings together a lot of important dates: events, international days, sporting events, holidays or even popular festivals. For each month, the top 5 events are highlighted and ideas are offered for inspiration. For convenience and to make sure you don’t miss an important date, a feature is available to add Qualifio’s Marketing Calendar to your own Google Calendar.

With this marketing calendar campaigns can be planned in advance and every company can plan important actions in advance!

A year full of events in 2021!

The calendar shows the 12 months of the year. Without going into details, let’s look at the main events of 2021.

On January 19, 2021, the day will be organized by PopCorn. The opportunity to discover your community’s favorite movies, their habit in cinemas or their favorite platform to watch a good series or movie!

February is known to be the month of love for Valentine’s Day on February 14th.

In March, St. Patrick’s Day, an Irish holiday, takes place on March 17th. Other days like World Water Day or Cheese Day take place!

While spring comes to the fore, April is Easter, but also the Caesars ceremony. From May we find Mother’s Day on May 30th, in June is Father’s Day, but also the arrival of summer! July and August are characterized by numerous music festivals such as Tomorrowland.

School is back in September, autumn begins on September 22nd. Halloween is celebrated at the end of October, before Thanksgiving or even Black Friday gives way in November. After all, the month of December is synonymous with magic and sharing with Christmas or even the International Day of the Ugly Christmas Jumper, which is organized on December 17th!

If you download this premium content for free, you will always have a professional calendar at your disposal that will give you an insight into all the important events of 2021 and you will receive original campaign ideas once a month to inspire you!

