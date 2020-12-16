AirPods Max: take off at the Apple Store today

Do you want AirPods Max? Better to bet on an Apple Store. In fact, Apple announces that today it is possible to withdraw an AirPods Max in Apple’s French stores. It’s better than home delivery, which takes 12-14 weeks.

However, not all French Apple stores have stocks of AirPods Max. In Aix-en-Provence and Montpellier, for example, it is now possible to leave with a model. We have to wait for Marseille until tomorrow. On the other hand, Apple’s Paris stores are almost sold out. It all depends on the color. The Parisians must therefore go through the delivery if they want an exact model. Otherwise, they can wait a few days to see if stocks are back.

Apple announced the AirPods Max last week at a price of 629 euros. The manufacturer delivered the first models yesterday. Since then, the delivery for the AirPods Max displayed in the Apple Online Store has been postponed to 2021. You have to wait more than three months to receive your model. So it’s much more interesting to look for it in a physical Apple Store to have it quick. It’s also a mandatory step for those who want to offer it for Christmas and have it on time.