Record-high cryptocurrency: bitcoins exceed $ 20,000 – economy

The rise of bitcoins continues: The oldest and most important cyber currency on Wednesday crossed the psychologically important $ 20,000 mark, rising by more than four percent to a record value of $ 20,269.

At the end of 2017 and in the last few weeks, bitcoin on this border has failed several times.

The current rally is supported by, among other things, PayPal’s payment service provider plans to adopt cybernetics as a means of payment, said Neil Wilson, chief analyst at online broker Markets.com.

The more companies, payment processors and credit card providers do this, the greater the benefits and thus the value of cryptocurrencies.

The idea of ​​a digital currency is a currency that exists independently of states, central banks and monetary policy. Unlike traditional currencies, digital means of payment are not checked from a central point and reservations do not have to be confirmed by a central point. (Reuters, afp)