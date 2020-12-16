Apple expects iPhone production to grow 30% in early 2021

According to the Japanese daily Nikkei, Apple had planned to increase iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021 and also at the current thresholds. That estimate was worth a 5% increase in Apple’s stock price on December 15th.

The increase in production desired by Apple would affect both the 5G-compatible iPhone 12, which was launched this winter, as well as the iPhone 11 (which is still available in the Apple Store) and the iPhone SE (the cheapest model on the market) . last April). A total of around 96 million iPhones should be manufactured between January and June 2021, especially by the Taiwanese company Foxconn, which corresponds to a total production of an estimated 230 million units for the entire coming year.

Those numbers, which are still from Nikkei, would – if they apply – represent 20% more annual production than 2020. This is an interesting estimate to take into account as Apple hasn’t been reporting more numbers on sales of iPhone in its financial statements.

The production increase forecast by the Japanese daily newspaper would be the result of the good sales of the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. The two premium devices in Apple’s new range would be more in demand than expected, while iPhone 12 sales would be at Apple’s level. According to a Nikkei source, the same cannot be said for the iPhone 12 Mini, which, despite good reviews in the trade press, would face “lethargic” demand.

Wedbush Securities analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe were contacted by CNBC on Tuesday and supported Nikkei’s estimates. Both underline the importance of the “super cycle” in these forecasts: a hypothesis according to which millions of users with an older iPhone will try to swap their device for a newer model.

“Based on the lead times on the Apple website, as well as our reviews, we believe pre-orders have been more than double the iPhone 11 so far, and that’s a good start for too [le groupe de] Cupertino (…) ”, so analysts who estimate that 20% of the orders for new iPhones could come from China. This country is again “a key ingredient in Apple’s recipe for success”.