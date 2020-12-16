iOS 14, ad tracking: Facebook attacks Apple in the press

Facebook decided to attack Apple via iOS 14 and ad tracking, and published an ad in several newspapers. “We stand up for the small businesses of the world against Apple,” says Facebook. The full-page ad will appear in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post. They are the most popular newspapers in the United States.

Facebook attacks Apple with iOS 14 Ad Tracking Ad

Facebook assures us in its campaign against Apple that “small businesses are at the heart of our business”. According to the social network, more than 10 million companies use their advertising tools every month. This enables them to “find new customers, hire people and connect with their communities”. iOS 14 can therefore hurt you.

Facebook assures us: Several small businesses “have voiced their concerns about the forced update from Apple”. This, which will happen in 2021, “will limit the ability of companies to deliver personalized advertising and effectively reach their customers”. The end of targeted advertising would mean a 60% drop in sales.

The newspaper ad against Apple ends with a renewed focus on small businesses. Facebook notes that Apple’s guidelines for iOS 14 will affect groups like their own. But “these changes will be devastating to small businesses” during the health crisis. Facebook ends with the statement: “Small businesses deserve to be heard.”

The limited ad tracking of iOS 14

With a future update to iOS 14, users will be able to deny that an app is tracking them. The option is displayed the first time the application is started. In the event of a rejection, the application can no longer be pursued and therefore offers targeted advertising. Please note: there will always be advertising. However, these will be less or not personalized. It bothers Facebook and others because such ads make more money. For users, this is a way to better respect privacy.