DOOM 1 & 2: DOOM Zero expansion is available (30 additional levels)

DOOM (App Store Link – € 5.49 – iPhone / iPad) and DOOM 2 (App Store Link – € 5.49 – iPhone / iPad) haven’t taken too many folds, even (surprisingly) on mobile devices. In fact, we find, with some surprise, that Bethesda is following updates on these two titles fairly closely. Proof of this is the introduction of the DOOM Zero expansion, which brings more than 30 additional levels!

Best of all, this already popular PC extension was developed by one person, South African host Christopher Golden. These brand new levels stay in the spirit of the original titles, of course, but new enemies emerge that are faster and a little less predictable. Keep in mind that the iOS versions of these iconic titles have been “remastered” (less pixelated) and benefit from controls that are largely touch-based (luckily, it is possible to play with controllers connected).