The TikTok app only arrives on Samsung TVs

For the first time in its young history, TikTok is launching a version of its application for connected TVs thanks to an exclusive partnership with Samsung. If all of Europe is affected by this launch, it will be the UK that will be the first country to welcome the TikTok application in (some) televisions starting today.

An exclusive partnership with Samsung

Thanks to the partnership between TikTok and Samsung, European users with a connected TV from the South Korean brand will be able to watch the content of the social network directly on it from 2018 at the latest.

In the same category

The law on digital services and the law on the digital market in 6 questions

In its press release, the Asian manufacturer explains: “The TikTok application is now available on all models of Samsung Smart TVs from 2018 to 2020, including the award-winning 4K and 8K TVs from Samsung and its smart monitor, The Premiere, The Frame and The Serif ”.

In addition, the TikTok TV app was designed from the ground up for the best viewing experience. The For You and Follow streams will of course be accessible, as will 12 other categories, covering as wide a range as they are, from cooking to animals to comedy and sports. It also shows details that users can use to interact with the videos being viewed by liking and commenting on them.

TikTok is coming to our salons to compete with YouTube

For Rich Waterworth, Managing Director of TikTok in the UK, the arrival of the social network on television is a response to 2020 marked by the various worldwide bans due to the health crisis. He explains: “The past year has dramatically changed the way we live, work and play. More and more of us are spending more time at home, watching TV with loved ones and enjoying content that entertains and educates on our smartphones. We thought about how we can bring the creativity and joy of TikTok to even more people in the UK. Our new TikTok app will do just that. “

If the ByteDance social network doesn’t say so, it’s obvious that this new application for televisions is also (and maybe even most importantly) a means of competing with YouTube. Keep in mind that Google’s video platform is becoming increasingly successful on television. In March 2020, over 15 million people went from their television screens to YouTube. A significant market that TikTok now seems to be entering.