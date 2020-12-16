The Apple TV app comes to Chromecast with Google TV

Google announces the arrival of the Apple TV application on Chromecast with Google TV in early 2021. This will only be the beginning as the application will also be available a little later on multiple devices with Android TV.

The Apple TV application, of course, provides access to Apple TV +. It will be possible to watch the films, series and documentaries available on Apple’s streaming service. Existing subscribers just need to enter their account. Others can sign in to Chromecast with Google TV directly from the Apple TV app. In addition, users can find movies and series purchased from the iTunes Store. What to see on your television. We also find Apple TV channels. This concept is currently mainly in the USA.

This is the second partnership between Apple and Google in just a few weeks. We have Apple Music on the speakers with the Google Assistant, in front of the Apple TV app on the Chromecast with Google TV.

The Apple TV application is now available on many media. In addition to Apple devices, it is also available on consoles, several smart TVs and multimedia boxes. A version for Android TV is already a reality on current Sony televisions. Those who have a different brand will have to wait until 2021 to have it again.