Google Stadia is available for iOS through Safari

Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming service, is now available through Safari for iOS. Users with an iPhone or iPad are thus joining Android players who have had Stadia for a while.

Stadia on iOS is only available on Safari due to Apple restrictions. The manufacturer is very strict when it comes to cloud games. In particular, he wants groups like Google to submit every game to him for validation. Google, Nvidia and Microsoft chose Safari to bypass the App Store.

Stadia is currently in beta on iOS. You may experience instability during your games. But this is normal as it is a beta. Google doesn’t say when the stable version will be available to everyone yet.

How to play Stadia on iOS from Safari

Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad and navigate to stadia.google.com. Click the Share button below and select On Home Screen. Add the link for stages. Then start Stadia from the home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Sign in with your Google account and let yourself be guided.

There are two offers. The first is Stadia Base which is free and allows you to play at 1080p / 60fps with stereo sound. The second is Stadia Pro for € 9.99 / month, which offers access to 4K / 60 frames per second and surround sound. Also, you can have free games every month. But whether with Stadia Base or Stadia Pro, you have to buy your games. It’s different from Xbox Game Pass.