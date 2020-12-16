Facebook introduces an app with which you can make music together from a distance

After Lasso put an end to it a few weeks ago, the app that was supposed to compete with TikTok, Facebook’s NPE division, announced the official release of Collab today. This application should enable content creators to collaborate on musical creations.

Facebook presents Collab: an app that lets you create sounds with your friends

Note that this is an experimental application as regularly launched by the NPE division of Facebook. Think in particular of Venue or CatchUp, two applications that were launched in 2020. The Collab application is already available in the US App Store. It is therefore the last project in Mark Zuckerberg’s group.

The mission of the NPE team is to test new ideas that could ultimately affect the future of Facebook. The Collab app was launched at the end of May. The start was motivated by the health crisis we are going through. The pandemic is forcing us to stay home. With Collab, Facebook wants to offer its users new ways to talk.

In the press release from Facebook we can read: “Collabs are three independent videos that are synchronized. The app lets you create your own arrangement by adding your recording, or swiping and exploring an arrangement to complete your composition. No musical experience is required. “This is really Collab’s promise: to offer an application that is intended for everyone, and especially not just musicians. Even if musicians can of course also acquire it.

Musicians need more visibility

It is very important for the musicians who haven’t had concerts for several months to bond with their fans. Logically, they also turn to online platforms to experience live concerts. Since the beginning of the crisis, musicians have been particularly seduced by Twitch. Proof that the Twitch social network is no longer reserved for video game enthusiasts, but that musicians can also find their account there with a live format that allows them to generate income despite the containment measures.

TikTok also offers musical collaborations. The social network has been offering formats that are longer than three minutes for a few days. A possibility for artists to distribute excerpts of their creations. TikTok recently signed a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment to bring a little more into the music industry. In contrast to TikTok, with Collab everything is based on the synchronization of videos. For example, a video can allow a guitarist, a drummer, and a singer to compose a sound.

Brittany Mennuti, Project Manager at Collab: “I knew I had to integrate myself into the community of musicians and music enthusiasts in order to develop this product. That’s exactly what we did. We have created a Facebook group for our beta testers and we communicate with them daily in this group. In this group, the musicians ask questions, make suggestions and share their music. “A product that was developed with musicians for music lovers in a broader sense.