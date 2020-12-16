Anti-tracking with iOS 14: Apple does it for profit reasons, not for privacy reasons, says Facebook

Facebook again criticizes Apple and its decision to limit ad tracking with an update to iOS 14 in 2021. The social network posted a long message on its website. It comes a few hours after an advertisement against Apple that appears in several American newspapers.

For Facebook, iOS 14 Anti-Tracking Aims “For Profit, Not Privacy”

According to Facebook, Apple’s choice will “have a negative impact on many small businesses struggling to stay.” The platform says it strongly disagrees with the iPhone maker. However, Facebook notes that it has no real choice and has to deal with the situation. “If we don’t, she [Apple] Block Facebook from the App Store, which would only further harm the people and businesses who depend on our services. We cannot take this risk on behalf of the millions of companies that use our platform to grow. “

It doesn’t stop there. Facebook is convinced that the decision with iOS 14 is “profit, not data protection”. He explains that this will force companies to switch to subscriptions in order to survive. Therefore, Apple can earn 30% commission on every subscription. So Facebook thinks Apple wants to end free services. The company adds that Apple’s own advertising platform is not subject to the rules of iOS 14.

According to Facebook, Apple has anti-competitive practices

It is finished? Not yet. Facebook criticizes Apple for making a big change without consulting the advertising industry and companies. “In reality, these measures are part of Apple’s strategy to develop services and costs,” said the social network.

Facebook talks about anti-competitive practices by Apple. The social network also joins Epic Games, which Apple also criticizes for anti-competitive practices at the App Store level. The developer of Fortnite is in the middle of a legal battle with Apple.