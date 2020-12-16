iOS 14.4 Beta 1 is available + Beta 1 of watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4

Apple has just released the first beta (build 18D5030e) of iOS 14.4 on the iPhone and iPadOS 14.4 on the iPad. It comes a few days after the availability of iOS 14.3 in a stable version. The beta is currently only for developers.

What’s new in iOS 14.4? Currently no answer on this topic. Apple does not communicate anything specific on this matter. It will therefore be necessary to install it to see what it is hiding. Apple also doesn’t say when the final, stable release will be available to all users. Arrival in January is possible. It all depends on the number of beta and the length of the trial period.

With your iPhone set up to receive betas, go to Settings> General> Software Update. The first beta of iOS 14.4 is available for download. The weight varies, but is 4.6 GB.

Apple is likely to release the first beta of macOS 11.2, tvOS 14.4, and watchOS 7.3 soon. Currently, however, only the iOS 14.4 version is being distributed to developers.

Update A few minutes after our article, Apple released the first beta (build 18S5780d) of watchOS 7.3 and the first beta (build 18K5780c) of tvOS 14.4.