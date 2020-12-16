iOS 14 is installed on 72% of iPhones and 61% of iPads

Apple has updated its guidelines regarding the proportion of iOS 14 installed. To date, iOS 14 is installed on 72% of iPhones. There are still 18% of users with iOS 13. The remaining 10% are for devices with iOS 12 or earlier.

There is also talk of iPhones that have been released in the past four years. Here, the installation rate of iOS 14 increases to 81%. It’s 17% for iOS 13 and 2% for earlier versions.

Only on the iPad are 61% of the tablets with iPadOS 14. 21% still use iOS 13 and 18% have an earlier version. If you just take into account the iPads that have been released in the last four years, the percentage of installing iOS 14 drops to 75%. The proportion is 22% for iOS 13 and 3% for older versions.

As a reminder, Apple announced iOS 14 during WWDC in June. There were several betas during the summer. The final version saw the light of day in September. And here we are today. This is the first time since its release that Apple has communicated the part installing iOS 14. Previous third-party data showed that the 50% install rate was hit in October.