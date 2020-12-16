macOS 11.2 Beta 1 released

A few hours after the first beta of iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4, Apple is offering the first beta (build 20D5029f) of macOS 11.2. It’s just for developers right now. It comes two days after the stable release of macOS 11.1 for all users.

Apple doesn’t say what the changes are that come with macOS 11.2. You’ll need to install it to see what the update contains. For information, iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, and tvOS 14.4 don’t seem to offer anything. At least that’s the case for now. The situation may evolve with the next betas and the final version.

If your Mac is configured to receive developer beta, open System Preferences and click Software Update. The first beta of macOS 11.2 is displayed.

Apple is currently not announcing a release date for macOS 11.2 in the final version. Arriving in January is possible if only a few changes have been made from macOS 11.1. Conversely, some new features may require more testing time and therefore betas.