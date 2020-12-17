Facebook removes fake accounts linked to people associated with the French Army

In a blog post published on Tuesday, December 15th, Facebook describes the deletion of false accounts, believed to have been coordinated “by France and Russia”, in two separate disinformation operations. According to Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security at Facebook, these fake accounts related to the French army tried to influence several countries in North Africa and the Middle East.

The sponsors would be linked to the French army

In its conclusions, Facebook states: “This is the first time our team has found that two campaigns from France and Russia are actively interacting with each other, in particular through friendship with the other party, commenting and criticizing them for providing false information” .

Facebook had already dismantled its first Russian disinformation network in November 2019. The social network at the time deleted 200 accounts. According to Nathaniel Gleicher, the recently discovered network is an attempt to reconstruct operations after this initial dismantling.

This is the first time Facebook claims a disinformation operation was piloted from France. In its conclusions, the social network states that, related to the French army, this operation mainly targeted the Central African Republic and Mali, and to a lesser extent Niger, Burkina Faso, Algeria and Ivory Coast and Chad.

The sponsors allegedly used fake accounts to impersonate locals in the countries they were targeting. You have posted and commented on a lot of content, and managed pages and groups. The Ministry of the Armed Forces stated: “France was not able to assign possible responsibilities at this point.” A spokesman still said he was “not surprised by Facebook’s conclusions”.

Two separate disinformation operations in Africa

Publications in French and Arabic on French politics in French-speaking African countries. The aim of this operation was to calm the security situation in various African countries, to exchange comments in support of the French army and to criticize Russia’s engagement in the Central African Republic. A strategy that therefore falls on the level of the Russians …

For its part, the Russian strategy has been to rely on local nationals in the target countries to generate “authentic” content and manage their activities. This is a major change in the properties of influence operations. Facebook is aware of this and states, “We know that such operations will evolve their tactics in response to our discovery.”

This report was communicated to the authorities of the countries concerned. The social network reminds us: “As we make progress in eliminating these abuses, it is a continuous effort and we strive to constantly improve ourselves to be one step ahead.”