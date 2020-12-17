Telephone ordering and collection of goods: How retailers alleviate hard blocking – the economy

Whether hardware stores or bookstores, department stores or electronics stores: Many retail outlets are currently trying to ease stricter measures to curb the pandemic. To the extent permitted by Corona regulations, they use their actual stores as collection points for goods ordered online or by telephone.

The Karstadt Kaufhof Gallery promises “Christmas presents to the end”. The seller offers its customers the opportunity to book goods online in a short time and then accept them contactlessly at dispensing stations in branches.

The electronic chains Media Markt and Saturn are also currently using their branches as pick-up stations. A spokesman for the company said that a similar offer was made during the first lock-up and that customers were happy to take advantage of it. Decorative specialist Butlers also jumped on the bandwagon.

Many booksellers – from industrial giant Thalia to neighboring bookstores – are also trying to overcome the economic consequences of locking with pickup offers. “Pick-up offers are especially important for small bookstores,” says Thomas Koch of the German Bookstore Association. It benefits from close contact with its regular customers.

However, hardware chains such as Obi, Bauhaus or Hornbach also offer customers the opportunity to book the necessary materials and products online and then pick them up at branches.

The Douglas perfume chain left nearly a quarter of its branches open on the first day of locking, citing a federal and state government decision allowing the sale of drugstore items. Verdi’s association in Hessen previously spoke of “dubious undermining of the locks.” The perfumery declared itself a drugstore overnight.

Douglas is now rowing and taking back the opening of some branches. For many people, the decision to leave some branches with drugstore assortments was incomprehensible, the company announced on Thursday. “As of today, therefore, all our German branches will remain closed until further notice,” said Tina Müller, head of Germany’s largest perfume chain, Douglas. According to the company’s statement, she asked “to apologize to those we have stolen or insulted by our actions.”

“It saves the season, we are very far from it”

According to the Textile Trade Association (BTE), pick-up offers – in technical jargon called Click & Collect – are currently less common in the fashion industry. This service is offered by some medium-sized fashion stores, said BTE spokesman Axel Augustin. “But we are far from saving the season.”

It often doesn’t pay to keep a store open. Due to the problem of adaptation, the fashion sector is far from suitable for offers such as books or electronics.

Deichmann, Germany’s largest footwear retailer, offers its customers the opportunity to pick up shoes ordered online at branches in normal times. But during the shutdown, the company stopped the offer. The branches are closed, the spokesman said.

There is one catch: pick-up is allowed in most Länder, but by no means in all Länder. According to the list of e-commerce associations in Bavaria, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony, collection is generally prohibited by their Corona regulation. In Thuringia, it is only allowed for bookstores.

Last but not least, for retailers, Click & Collect is not an attempt to reduce the economic damage caused by locking. “It may not help retailers much, but it’s a little better than nothing,” says retail expert Gerrit Heinemann of Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences.

One thing is certain for him: “Click & Collect will help large retailers in particular, not the small ones who need it most.” This is because a functioning electronic goods management system that reliably tells the customer if the Goods is still in stock in the store. or not. But many small retailers shouldn’t. And if there are errors in the ordering process, a problem with customers is inevitable.

“For many small retailers, it would make more sense to take orders by phone or fax and then deliver them themselves.” Customers would appreciate this service, after all it will save them the journey and waiting in line, “said Heinemann. (DPA)