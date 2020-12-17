The Boring Company plans to expand its tunnels in Las Vegas

Elon Musk’s tunneling company wants to take Las Vegas one step further. In May 2020, The Boring Company completed construction of its second tunnel in the American city. But Elon Musk doesn’t want to stop there. He wants to build a loop-shaped tunnel that will serve downtown Las Vegas and McCarran International Airport.

A tunnel that will soon serve the Strip in Las Vegas?

The Boring Company received approval to build a new tunnel in Las Vegas at the end of summer 2020. At the time, Elon Musk stated, “We are very pleased to have the County Commission approved to advance our proposed passenger station and tunnel and to take the next steps. to create an innovative transport solution for our guests and visitors to the congress center ”.

But The Boring Company doesn’t want to stop there. Elon Musk wants to build a real network under Las Vegas. It just announced that it is finally planning to build an extension to its underground transportation system below the city. The company now plans to build a 10-mile underground “loop” to service the famous strip of Las Vegas casino hotels in the heart of downtown (the Strip) as well as McCarran International Airport.

Specifically, this new proposal from the Boring Company could make it possible to connect the Las Vegas Convention Center to Mandalay Bay in just three minutes while being on the surface for 30 minutes during rush hour. The announcement comes just days after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) purchased the Las Vegas Monorail. An acquisition that ends a non-compete clause that previously prevented The Boring Company from digging tunnels serving the same areas.

Every hotel has to pay to have its train station

In the near future, Elon Musk plans to carry up to 4,000 passengers per hour in its tunnels on board the Tesla Model 3 and Model X. The final project is apparently to run these vehicles completely autonomously. This will not be the case immediately. Over the months, sensors will equip the tunnels so that vehicles can gain autonomy, so that in the long run these tunnels will become roads that are perfect for autonomous cars.

If the new expansion proposed by Musk’s company is approved, it will be funded differently this time. The Boring Company will pay for the construction of the tunnel for this new city loop. Casinos and service hotels that want a resort also have to pay to have them built. The Boring Company will be presenting their project to the Las Vegas City Council very soon.