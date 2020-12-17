Growth and Covid-19: We Have to Stay Optimistic and Make the Right Changes!

That year 2020, the world has changed, pushing companies to rethink the assets on which they had built their organization and how it worked. The sudden, and often forced, switch to teleworking has resulted in them reinventing the way they conduct their prospecting activities and entering into contracts while developing new ideas to meet or exceed their sales goals and their pipeline to keep potential customers alive. In the coming months, despite the uncertainty in the area, optimism must remain in order.

Optimism! This is the word everyone should remember from the difficult year we went through and which sadly is not over yet. The health and economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic is forcing companies to find new ways to “do business” in this new unstable world. For some, the charts for this year’s sales should be toothless, but it’s clear that teams like companies have remained stable and maintained an optimistic attitude. If 42% of 35+ year olds are less confident about converting their prospects into prospects, a good mood is imperative with the youngest, as 70% of 18 to 34 year olds say they are too confident if only it is before the pandemic *.

There will be a resumption!

It’s not a mantra. Our world has always recovered from the various crises it has faced and sometimes when the resources available have been rudimentary. It is estimated that this recovery within the sales teams can be achieved within ten months, thanks in particular to the dynamism of the sales teams, whose mission remains unchanged regardless of the context: namely to help their business grow. .

As we can already see, sales reps have incorporated the implementation of a dual method of managing prospects and suspects into their near-term vision. Recruiting clients through digital sales was a process that wasn’t widely used in our Latin American cultures, which were more inclined to enter into personal contracts. In spite of the persistent doubts emanating from management teams in particular, but also from a certain age group of sales teams, distance selling methods have proven their worth.

Reinvent the business

Distance selling can no longer be viewed as a “temporary” or “backup” solution while waiting for trade shows and other personal selling methods to resume. However, only 15% of French companies * consider this to be a permanent solution. To go in the direction of contemporary history, this type of method should be viewed as a complement to the methods that are long termed traditional. An observation that leads to the question of what channels are used by sales teams to get their sales.

We saw it at local stores: during the second phase, when physical sales weren’t possible at all, the digital lever was key for those who could set up a click and collect system. On the other hand, if the method is not novelty, generalizing it after containment should be part of the habits of consumers, and therefore traders. This multichannel or even omnichannel strategy, implemented by independent companies, draws inspiration from the fact that it is already widespread in the customer relationship professions and that simple but comprehensive tools develop as needed. of the company exist.

While large companies have a reputation for being less agile than smaller ones, the challenge for sales managers is very real. Obviously, closing a sale over lunch in a good restaurant is more convenient, but cultures and uses change with context. Having worked to survive in this unprecedented context, many companies now need to resume their growth to attract new customers and enter new markets. To do this, it is important to rethink the support of the sales teams so that they can work in a hybrid context with a flexible and efficient technological environment. We need to reinvent the way we manage and track prospects and existing customers. In other words, now is the time to fight the status quo in order to keep growing and staying optimistic.

* Future of Sales Study, Hubspot, November 2020.