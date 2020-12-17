A complete software for creating interactive and engaging videos!

Video making is an essential part of any marketing strategy today. After an edited video has been recorded, it must be sent. The goal is to get a “wow” effect and thousands of views. However, it is common for a video to drown in the ocean of videos posted daily. So, you need to get attention right from the start by creating interactive videos!

This is where the Intelli-Tool comes in, allowing you to create interactive videos that incorporate CTAs, images, sound, and text. The idea is to keep internet users busy with your video by including them in the video. So the video stands out and the content makes all the difference!

A simple tool to learn

Intelli is an intuitive tool that offers simple functions and is based on drag and drop, point and click. Simply add a video in Intelli to incorporate interactive elements into the original video.

Shapes, text, audio, web content or buttons can be added using the Intelli editor. The color, size and many other parameters of the elements can be changed.

Increase video views through interactions

Intelli has two unique features: The ability to give users the choice they want. Depending on the user’s choice, a different action will be taken (forwarding to a link, another video, an email, etc.).

The other functionality is inserting breakpoints. So it is possible at any time to pause the video, create balls …

Once the video is created, it can be shared or integrated via a direct link.

Intelli offers a complete statistics tool that allows you to keep track of the key indicators of any video: interactions, read rate, views …

Finally, Intelli offers the hosting of all videos directly on its platform. Intelli.tv hosting is secure and private by default, so you can control who has access to your video content.

A tool based on accessibility

Last little point, Intelli is a tool that is accessible to everyone. Since launch, the tool has been compatible with screen readers to provide a complete experience that anyone can enjoy.

Intelli is a paid tool that starts at $ 59 for life. At that price, a user can use the tool, 50 active videos can be on the tool, 50 hours of streaming are available per month. Further offers are available as required.

