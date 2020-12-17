Twitter acquires Squad, video chat and screen sharing applications

Twitter just acquired the Squad application which allows you to video chat with loved ones and which also has a screen sharing feature. The amount of the buyback was not disclosed.

As a result, its use was discontinued on December 12th, while its use increased by 1,100% after the containment measures. The squad teams will join the design, engineering and product departments of Twitter. In a blog post on Medium, Squad Co-Founder and CEO Esther Crawford says:

“The team will join Twitter to expand the range of conversations people can have about the service. In particular, we bring our audio and video skills to the creative field – and look forward to creating new formats that enable entertaining, meaningful and engaging conversations. Everyone comes together on Twitter to chat, and I love that we can bring new ways to interact and express for hundreds of millions of customers. “

In the end, it’s not very surprising that Squad doesn’t remain an independent application under the umbrella of Twitter. The liability of the social network in this area is inglorious indeed, especially with the closure of Vine, the principle of which was adopted by a certain TikTok, with the success we know … The Periscope video streaming application is also very much According to TechCrunch, it’s less popular and about to end.

Another reason could also explain the end of Squad: it was closely related to Snap and was one of the first applications to use Snap Kit development tools. The integration of this technology into the Twitter infrastructure therefore appears very complex. However, it is certain that the Jack Dorsey company will want to explore new fields of communication on its platform, evidence of Fleets’ recent release, the story made in Twitter. While we don’t know what this new acquisition will look like for the social network, we are excited to learn more and see the results.