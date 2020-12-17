Corona warning application: the new version brings significant changes – the economy

The Corona alert application has received a new update that has changed a lot. Version 1.9.1 is available from Tuesday, originally for Apple users, and Android should follow no later than tomorrow.

The version mainly changes the recording and display of contacts with risks. “Users are now shown the number of days in which risk conflicts occurred, but no longer the number of encounters,” the developers explain.

The date of the last contact is displayed

For high-risk encounters (red), at least the date of the last contact is now also displayed. Additional contact information has been requested for a long time. Recently, many politicians have also called for the release of data protection to allow even wider flows of information.

However, application developers are reluctant to do so even if the contact time is still not displayed. When using the Apple and Google interfaces, location data cannot be technically saved as required by different policies.

There is also a new version of this interface, the so-called Exposure Notification Framework (ENF), which is now used with the latest version of the application. As a result, more accurate pseudonymous meeting information would now be available.

The type of risk assessment will also change. Until now, contacts with users who tested positive, who were displayed in green as a “low-risk encounter” for a relatively short time (approximately 15 minutes) or over a distance (more than 1.5-2 meters).

"Now, a few – individually considered – low-risk encounters (green) can lead to an increased risk (red): depending on the infectivity, 15-30 minutes of a low-risk encounter (green) leads to an increased risk (red)," This is called. As a consequence of a change in the south, the only relevant meetings are "sum of risk measures" Several short-term risk meetings can also lead to increased risk.

How exactly does the application actually measure?

It is not clear whether this also improves the accuracy of distance measurements. Bluetooth radio signal strength is used to estimate the distance between two people. However, this can be affected by glass walls, other objects or people. Users who use two different smartphones at the same time and have the app installed on both repeatedly report seeing different numbers of high-risk meetings. And in the summer, an Irish study showed that there can be big mistakes in measuring distances on railways. So you don’t know if the application sends too many or too few warnings.

In a small survey, FDP wanted to know what inaccuracies could occur when measuring distances using CWA via Bluetooth and to what extent these are taken into account in the risk assessment. Specifically, the question was asked about the finding “that even turning and tilting the smartphone can lead to variations in signal strength and thus affect the distance measurement”. MEPs also wanted to know: “What experience have we gained in testing CWA with regard to cutting discs, or are there objects or environments that have a particularly negative effect on measurement accuracy?”

In its response, the Federal Ministry of Health refers to general test results in the context of application development. “The goal of the tests was to check the accuracy with which the interface can estimate the time and distance of meetings between smartphones in different scenarios (eg train traffic, supermarket queues, restaurants, parties) according to RKI specifications,” he says. A setting has been selected that guarantees high sensitivity of the measurement results in order to warn as many users as possible. “The setting reduces the likelihood that the actual risk will not be recognized as such.”

Further tests scheduled but delayed

However, specific issues regarding possible inaccuracies caused by cutting discs or positioning are not addressed. “The fact that the federal government only answers questions about measurement accuracy does not inspire confidence,” said Karsten Klein, FDP Bundestag member.

Further tests are planned from September. To be performed by Fraunhofer IIS in the Nuremberg area, the institute has already performed earlier simulations. However, planning and preparations then dragged on longer than expected. The field test with a real bus should now take place soon, according to Fraunhofer, it is planned even before Christmas.