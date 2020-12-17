Several US states are preparing to indict Google again

Politico media reports that several US states that could be number 48 are about to file new lawsuits against Google. Once again, search engine-related practices are targeted by the authorities.

A complaint that could join the first

Mountain View firm takes it for its rank. The states, led by attorneys general of Nebraska and Colorado preparing to file a complaint against him, accuse him of changing the design of the search to make it harder for their rivals to abandon their rivals through vertical search, for example from Amazon, Yelp or TripAdvisor. The latter have long complained about this practice as it allows Google to finally highlight its own products. As a result, competitors have to accept a drop in their traffic or buy ads.

These fees, while also targeting Google’s search engine, are different from those in 11 states that California and the US Department of Justice recently joined. These mainly relate to astronomical contracts signed by the company with competitors like Apple or Mozilla, making Google the default search engine in their internet browser.

For the new lawsuits, states plan to file a complaint in the same federal court as the previous ones in Washington DC. Thus, the two cases could be merged to increase the incriminating charges against Google.

The authorities don’t want to let go of anything

At the moment, Mountain View has not responded to this new announcement, but their previous line of defense can be summarized as follows: If Google has such a significant monopoly, it is not because of its intended practices of crushing competition, but because consumers are using their products choose for their quality. One thing is for sure, the judicial system is still not very convinced and if the company is found guilty it could be sentenced to shutdown …

Google isn’t the only tech giant the US authorities are targeting. They have decided to turn the anthill on by investigating GAFA’s practices. Following a historic hearing earlier this summer, Amazon is also under investigation, while the Justice Department charges Facebook with abuse of dominance.