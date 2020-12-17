IKEA gives up its paper catalogs

IKEA decided on December 7th to stop producing its catalog. The edition published last June will therefore be the last. People are using less and less paper catalogs in favor of websites. In addition, the first Ikea catalog was printed in 1951 under the star of Ingvar Kamprad, the founder.

The evolution of IKEA in the digital space

This decision is intended to support the effects of digitization on consumers. Habits have changed and IKEA has to adapt to this new way of consuming. In 2016 the catalog was distributed to over 200 million people worldwide. Thus, the paper version was the most printed and distributed catalog in the world. It surpasses books like the Bible or the Koran.

In the same category

Apple will be stricter on tracking in 2021

“For 70 years, our catalog has been one of our most unique and iconic products, inspiring billions of people around the world. Media consumption and customer behavior have changed, and Ikea is already increasing its digital investments, while volume and interest in the catalog have declined, ”said Konrad Grüss, Managing Director of Inter IKEA Systems BV.

IKEA has been innovating for several years to always be up to date, especially thanks to technology in the development of applications. These help people through mobile applications to better decorate their living room with links that redirect to products. Other applications allow a better understanding of the more or less important part volumes. Thanks to IKEA software, AI can redecorate its living room by simply removing an armchair thanks to augmented reality.

A decision justified by the pandemic

The paper version shutdown was abrupt as COVID-19 spread around the world. Last year, the number of sales from the IKEA website increased 45% to a total of four billion visitors. This year sales could be even higher due to this second limitation.

“Consumer behavior has changed and fewer people read the IKEA catalog than a few years ago. Inter Ikea Systems, IKEA’s global franchisor, has therefore made the moving but rational decision to respectfully end the career of IKEA catalogs, ”the company wrote in a statement.

The end of one era, but the beginning of another.