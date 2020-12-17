Amazon creates bespoke t-shirts for you by recreating a virtual duplicate of your body

While online shopping tends to democratize, the fashion industry still faces one major problem: that of sizes. How can you ensure that an item of clothing bought on the Internet is adapted to the morphology of the buyer if he cannot try it on? While size and weight-based instructions and simulators are the most popular solutions, Amazon offers a new answer with its “Made for You” service. Recently launched in the US, it offers users bespoke t-shirts made from “virtual body doubles”. Explanations.

With “Made for You”, Amazon offers you customizable and tailor-made t-shirts

Realizing that each morphology is different and unique, Amazon wanted to offer its North American customers the opportunity to create t-shirts that would perfectly fit their bodies. That is why the e-commerce giant has launched “Made for You”. Thanks to this service, users can send their measurements (height and weight) as well as two photos of themselves to create a reliable digital representation (or “virtual body duplicate”) of their morphology.

With this virtual avatar, buyers can define the type of neckline, sleeve and fit, as well as the length that best suits them. You can also choose the color of the t-shirt as well as its material for a 100% personalized representation that suits your needs.

Once all of these elements have been defined, shoppers can view the result on their virtual duplicate before proceeding to checkout. Count $ 25 for a custom t-shirt. A price that could be considered affordable for this type of service.

The e-commerce giant is trying its hand at fashion

With “Made for You”, Amazon is once again showing its interest in the fashion industry. Keep in mind that the e-commerce giant launched a personal shopper service for men back in October. Earlier this year, Jeff Bezos’ company highlighted three artificial intelligence-based jobs for selling clothing online.

However, what is particularly noticeable in the “Made for You” service is the use of new 3D technology in order to find an innovative solution to the problem of fittings. In fact, clothing returns are very common in the online fashion industry due to size issues. They represent a significant waste of time and money for companies and require significant logistical resources. . By offering bespoke clothing that is perfect for every body type, these complications would be greatly reduced.

Of course, it still seems hard to imagine setting up this device on a large scale, especially in fast fashion, but Amazon is still opening up an ingenious path that could pave the way for other companies in the future.