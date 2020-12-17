Call for an independent foundation: The Greens call for a reform of patient counseling – the economy

Following repeated criticism of the structures and working methods of Independent Patient Counseling in Germany (UPD), the Greens in the Bundestag are now calling for a complete reform of the counseling system. There is a need for “the creation of a patient foundation that is independent of service providers, payers and private companies (…) and that provides a reliable place for patients’ concerns,” according to a request recently approved by parliamentary groups and submitted by Tagesspiegel Background Health & E -Health. present, gift. Independent patient counseling should then be transferred to this foundation.

“Finally, we need a strong and independent patient-side institution,” said Maria Klein-Schmeink, spokeswoman for the Tagesspiegel. “The foundation’s structure enjoys a high level of trust, enables an independent support structure and security planning.” In addition, they call for a “direct link back to civil society” and the foundation should therefore be “entrusted to patient and consumer organizations and self-help”. They have already agreed to share responsibility and control over UPD.

“Confidence in the council is massively shaken”

Criticism of UPD has not stopped since providing independent advice to patients of a commercially interested company five years ago, Klein-Schmeink said in support of her approach. “Call center structures, quality deficiencies, the proximity of the pharmaceutical industry and health insurance companies, and the wasteful use of funds confirmed by the Federal Audit Office have shaken confidence and credibility in a truly independent and non-profit patient counseling service.”

The controversial change of carrier in 2015, approved by the grand coalition, “according to the application, led to a loss of capacity and quality.” “By awarding the contract to Sanvartis, not only has the knowledge of former consultants built up over the years lost, but the new UPD also lacks the relationship with self-help and patient organizations and regional actors needed for solution-oriented counseling and support. “In addition, from the beginning, a truly independent consultation stood in the way that statutory health insurance companies were” a provider of funding and the subject of many consultations “, ie patient complaints.

The decision to transfer the free consultation to which every patient is entitled at Sanvartis in Duisburg has been a concern for many healthcare professionals and patient advocates from the outset. After all, the supplier used to feed on call centers for the health insurance and pharmaceutical industries. In order for Sanvartis to win the bid, it then had to set up a non-profit subsidiary. However, critics’ reservations remained. Could a company connected to the system in this way be able to provide neutral information to patients as part-time work, and even impartially support it contrary to other customers, they asked. They already concluded at that time that, due to such a change of interests, patient counseling would be better for previous operators, ie consumer centers, social associations and non-profit organizations.

Also criticism of the Federal Audit Office

“Although it seemed to have reached a low point in 2016, UPD was sold to Careforce GmbH in 2018 almost unnoticed – a company that also works for the pharmaceutical industry,” the applicants continue. In addition, in its June 2020 report, the Federal Court of Auditors (BRH) witnessed the uneconomical use of funds and more UPD structures. According to him, almost 30 percent of the amount of funding – more than 20 million euros – went directly to the Sanvartis trade association, which uses it to pay for various services. However, according to the Greens, counseling for patients on the spot was “massively limited” despite increased financial resources. Personal on-the-spot consultations, which facilitated access for the unemployed, pensioners and immigrants, were “kept to a minimum” despite increased financial resources.

In fact, in its report to the UPD, the Court has already recommended what the Greens are now formally requesting: a basis for advising patients. As an alternative, the Court identified the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Healthcare or the Federal Center for Health Education as potential sponsors. And if the current tendering model persists, politicians must at least ensure that the shortcomings identified are remedied and that the amount of financial resources depends on the extent and development of the volume of advice.

Left and consumer advisory centers for tax finance

The left faction is also pushing for reform. In the June application, she asked for a change of provider back to patient organizations that provide institutional counseling for patients. In addition, from their point of view, UPDs should not be financed from insurance funds from statutory health insurance, but from taxes. And in September, the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations (VZBV) published a legal opinion of Regensburg’s constitutional and administrative lawyer Thorsten Kingren, which also called for a reorganization of the UPD with ties “to civil society and ensuring its independence.” Kingreen has also applied for tax revenue funding to ensure financial and organizational independence from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds. UPD held against it. Scientific support shows that citizens are very pleased with the advice and, in particular, that they can be reached by telephone, which is faced by Executive Director Thorben Krumwiede.

There is a consensus that this does not work without professional, reliable and independent patient advice. The healthcare system is so complex that patients repeatedly find themselves in situations where they need advice and help, the Greens say. “Either because the health insurance company rejected the request for help, or it makes it difficult to receive sick pay.” This is because patients have questions about the need for specific treatment or need help finding a suitable doctor. Or because they need advice and support in case of mistreatment. In all these cases, people with disabilities “should rely on them for independent and competent advice”.

On-site personal counseling must be “re-expanded and the various counseling structures interconnected,” Klein-Schmeink demanded. This is the only way to “meet the needs of those seeking advice with complex problems” and facilitate access to counseling. “I expect a quick solution from Jens Spahn and the patients ‘representative to finally end the selection process, strengthen the independence of patient counseling and ensure that the interests of patients are ultimately addressed,” said the Greens’ politician.