43 free hand pictures to illustrate each idea!

Every project, presentation, website and any other content requires illustrations. A lightbulb, people, a computer, in short, the possibilities are endless. There are a large number of websites that offer ready-made images, others are subject to change. The possibilities are varied and numerous.

Today it is palm trees that we highlight. This website has 43 free illustrations that are compatible with Figma, Sketch, and Adobe Illustrator. All images show hands in different situations: with a wrench, a puzzle, a magnifying glass … All images are available free of charge and can be used for personal and commercial projects.

Each palm tree illustration is built around hand signals. After all, many people speak “with their hands” when speaking or during video conferencing. The artwork offered by Palms will work with any design.

The feedback on the Artwork Pack has been encouraging and the reviews have been very positive!

For those who wish to receive the vectors, they are available for $ 33.60. For those looking to take advantage of all of the assets offered by Craftwork, the company behind Palms, a quarterly subscription is available for $ 89. In total, Craftwork offers more than 90 products. This is how we find UI kits, graphic kits, illustrations, logos, models … everything a designer needs and simplifies their daily life!