Diesel scandal before the European Court of Justice: The ECJ closes the heat window – a bit – economically

Satisfaction only after the encouragement of environmentalists and consumer advocates, balance in the automotive industry: reactions to the ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on the legality of exhaust gas shut-off devices in cars were different. This software can be used to suppress exhaust gas cleaning under certain conditions. “The fact that such a disconnection device helps to prevent wear or contamination of the engine cannot justify its presence,” the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday. However, as regards “protection of the engine against sudden and exceptional damage”, a disconnecting device may be permitted.

The scam was discovered five years ago

The Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) is considered confirmed: For modern engines, emissions are controlled electronically and the ESD has made it clear that “this is still possible as long as it serves engine and passenger safety”. By the way, the judgment clarifies “what we have known for five years: Improving emission behavior on a test bench is not allowed. And that is no longer being done, “said the car association. Volkswagen’s oil fraud was detected five years ago.

In order to comply with the limit values ​​for nitrogen oxides, the engineers developed software with which emission control only worked on test equipment. Once the cars were on the road, the disconnect device was activated and nitrogen oxides were blown into the air. When the scandal was clarified, other circumstances arose in which VW and other manufacturers shut down the exhaust gas cleaning system – in some cases legally. Pursuant to Article 5 (2) of Regulation (EC) No 715/2007, as stated by the Federal Office of Motor Transport, the use of interfering devices which reduce the effectiveness of emission control systems is generally prohibited. But exceptions confirm the rule. “Disconnecting devices shall not be permitted if such devices are necessary to protect the engine against damage or accident and to ensure the safe operation of the vehicle.”

The Greens are talking about slapping the government

This is where the ECJ ruling comes into play by reducing the gray area or scope of the interpretation of the regulation. “The verdict is a slap in the face to the federal government,” said Anton Hofreiter, head of the green parliamentary groups. “CSU ministers Dobrindt and Scheuer have systematically looked the other way, instead of shutting down all fraudulent tripping devices.”

VW stated that there was no new basis for convening or reimbursement following the ECJ ruling. The ECJ “did not carry out a general assessment of the admissibility of temperature-related exhaust gas recirculation control”. National authorities and courts would now have to decide whether a “thermal window” is permissible in individual cases. “Our thermal windows are allowed,” said a spokesman for Tagesspiegel. “Customer lawsuits against the manufacturer for an allegedly inadmissible thermal window are unsuccessful and will remain unsuccessful.” The thermal window describes the fact that at certain outside temperatures, exhaust gas cleaning is deactivated to protect the engine.

The Minister of Transport does not feel addressed

Daimler has also stated in various legal proceedings that the control of flue gas cleaning at different temperatures is not a switch-off device within the meaning of Regulation No 715/2007. In any case, it is permissible to protect the engine. “Even if the thermal window in the applicant’s vehicle is to be regarded as inadmissible from the point of view of its technical design, that does not mean that a moral infringement can be presumed.”

At the Federal Ministry of Transport (BMVI), the ECJ does not feel addressed: “The procedure is not directed against Germany,” the spokeswoman said. Rather, it is influenced by French criminal proceedings. The French Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked the ECJ to interpret the European directive. By the way, this interpretation corresponds to the German legal concept. “It confirms the previous application of European regulations by KBA and the procedure of the ‘Volkswagen’ committee of inquiry,” BMVI said.

Millions of cars have been retrofitted

Experts from the Federal Office of Motor Transport and the Commission of Inquiry set up after the VW diesel scandal concluded that the legal possible exemption for exhaust gas cleaning is used by all German manufacturers. VW had to call millions of diesel cars to workshops and install a software update to stop manipulating exhaust fumes. Daimler has also retrofitted several hundred thousand diesel vehicles.

“The automotive industry is facing a record wave of appeals and complaints,” said Claus Goldenstein, a Berlin lawyer whose law firm has so far represented around 34,000 diesel drivers. The ECJ ruling facilitated damages proceedings outside Germany, Goldenstein told Tagesspiegel. “This issue now has a European dimension.” It is undeniable that cars that have come on the market with disconnectors in the last two to three years have a significant defect, which in turn justifies the right to compensation. “For the car owners concerned, the chances of successfully enforcing damages have never been better.”

Limitation period after three years

However, the clock is ticking: the Federal Court ruled on Thursday in the case of a VW driver for whom claims for damages filed after 2018 are time-barred. The fraud was discovered in the autumn of 2015 and a three-year limitation period began.