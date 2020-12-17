Twitter has just confirmed that Periscope is shutting down

Periscope announced on December 16 that it was shutting down its iOS and Android apps. With the integration of live content on Twitter less and less used, it will disappear in March 2021. This application was very successful in its early days with more than 101 million installs.

Prefer the live section of Twitter

While Twitter bought Periscope in 2015, the social network Twitter Live integrated into the application itself in 2016. Gradually, Periscope was deleted directly on Twitter in favor of a native operation. This closure also marks the beginning of a new adventure in which the social network aims to develop its experience and improve the live section of Twitter.

Twitter was already planning to close its platform, but it didn’t happen between the pandemic and other projects like the launch of the fleets. The social network wants to highlight its Twitter Live functionality, which has many similarities to Periscope. Formerly labeled “powered by Periscope”, live broadcasts from Twitter are now based on Periscope technologies, which are not labeled.

“In the last two years, usage has decreased and we know that the cost of supporting the app will only increase over time,” the company said in a blog post. .

Periscope is closed to new users

Twitter has blocked access to registrations since the last update. However, the Periscope platform will not be closed as users will be able to see the published videos as well as other information about them before it is complete. People who receive donations through the app can collect their earnings before April 30, 2021. Periscope currently has more than ten million users, including 1.9 million who are active every month. .

“We would probably have made this decision earlier. However, the events of 2020 forced us to review our plans, ”explains Twitter.

350,000 hours of content are broadcast on the platform every day, but this will end until March 2021. For the first three years, Periscope has broadcast over 9.3 million live videos per month. This cast a shadow over meerkats, which at the time were Periscope’s only direct competitor.

Finally, Twitter recently took over Squad. This app, currently only available for iOS, allows users to share their screen during a video call. This gives the interlocutors what you want to show them from your smartphone, a Word document or even an Excel spreadsheet. To see how the social network uses this application to complete its offer. In any case, a lot of things are going to change on Twitter and 2021 could be a very good year for the social network.