Walmart tests autonomous truck delivery without a safety driver

In 2021, retail giant Walmart and startup Gatik will conduct delivery tests with an autonomous vehicle without a safety driver.

The two companies have been working together for 18 months in the city of Bentonville, Arkansas. Vans equipped with sensors and autonomous driving software travel a 2 mile (3.2 km) road between a store that stores items but doesn’t welcome customers and Neighborhoods Markets, a moderately sized Walmart. From now on, they’ll shift up a gear: the security drivers will leave the autonomous trucks that are driving this route.

If Gatik can operate its trucks completely independently, it is because it takes a different approach than its competitors. The startup drives its delivery vehicles on certain routes, so that the software has about less work. “We call this approach structured autonomy. It’s safe and efficient because it allows us to limit the challenge of autonomy by heavily optimizing our delivery routes, ”said Gautam Narang, CEO of Gatik.

Additionally, Walmart will complicate matters with a new site to run more detailed testing. This time Gatik’s trucks have to travel a 20-mile (20-mile) route from New Orleans to Metairie, Louisiana. In this case, a safety driver is present on board while the route between a supercenter, i.e. H. A huge Walmart store selling many goods and services, and an assigned delivery location, customers can pick up their orders. In a press release, Tom Ward, vice president of customer products at Walmart said:

“With 90% of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart, getting closer to business isn’t always the answer. A pick-up location with an autonomous vehicle making constant loop deliveries also seems appropriate. Our trials with Gatik are just two of the many use cases we’re testing with autonomous vehicles, and we look forward to continuing to learn how we can integrate them into a delivery ecosystem. “

Walmart is one of the companies that has invested the most in the delivery of autonomous vehicles. It owes many partnerships in this area. This is especially the case with Waymo, Cruise, Ford, Udelv, Baidu, Nuro or even Postmates. Despite many advances, this technology on our roads is still a long way from being democratized.