Corona warning application and data protection: do we need automatic transmission? – Economics

In the debate on changes to the Corona warning application, high-ranking SPD politicians spoke out with concrete proposals. “I don’t understand why we won’t get rid of data protection barriers,” said Lower Saxon Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) of the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung.

Currently, the main problem is that it has so far been left to citizens to decide whether to inform the application that they are infected. If a proven corona infection were automatically passed on to the operator of the Corona application by the health authorities, all contact persons could be automatically informed via the application, Weil explained. “It is completely incomprehensible to me that in times of pandemic, it should not be justifiable to achieve a reasonable and automatic exchange of important data through the Corona application.”

Lauterbach demands a solution to the conflicts

A similar statement was made by SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. He argues that positive results should be shared if users disagree. “We need – in terms of contact person infection and information about it – instead of resolving consent, resolving conflicts,” Lauterbach said.

The federal government and developers also fear a low share of shared tests. So far, almost 204,000 positive tests have been sent to Corona applications, but only 110,200 users then shared it with their stored contacts to warn them.

To change this, a reminder feature was added when the app was last updated in November. Anyone who has opened a positive test result in the application will receive a reminder after two hours to share it, if it has not already done so. Another reminder follows four hours later.

The share of shared positive news is declining

But that hasn’t helped yet. In October, 60 percent of the results were shared. Since then, this percentage has decreased by one to two percentage points per week and is now only 54 percent.

It is not clear how many of the 24 million users are already using version 1.7. The Federal Ministry of Health did not comment on the request. So there was no answer to the possible causes.

So far, it has been suspected that users who have learned of the Covid19 positive test have been shocked to some extent. Transmission in the application has only a low priority in this special situation and is therefore often not performed.

It would help to resolve objections, in which positive results would be automatically shared anonymously with the stored contacts, unless the person concerned actively raises objections again.

Network policy spokeswoman for the left-wing parliamentary group Anke Domscheit-Berg also told the RND that she could imagine an opt-out solution for reporting her own positive infection.

Legal regulation is needed

Federal Data Protection Commissioner Ulrich Kelber does not want to comment on the requests if there are no official government plans in this regard. However, the spokesman emphasizes that this is not fundamentally negative. However, given the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation, a legal basis for data processing is then necessary. One way to achieve this is through regulation by law. This has already been said during the implementation of the application, for example, the Greens and the Left demanded a law stipulating voluntariness. However, the federal government refused.

Whether a reassessment has now taken place and whether a solution to the differences is generally being reconsidered: Jens Spahn’s ministry did not answer either.

The ratio should also be increased by the newly released new version of the application, for which the risk assessment changes significantly. “The process from scanning the test result to sharing the diagnostic key has been improved to encourage more users to share their diagnostic key,” he explains. The ministry did not explain exactly what the new version of the application should change.