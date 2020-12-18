76 percent have no losses: Why consumers are in good financial condition despite the crisis – the economy

Germany is in the middle of an economic crisis – but this is not the case for most Germans. They say: Personally, they are not doing so badly. On the contrary. Two thirds of Germans even describe their current economic situation as good. This emerges from a survey by the banking association, the results of which are available exclusively to Tagesspiegel. The comparison with previous years is also surprising: according to this, so many people have never described their economic situation as well as today. Many people are particularly happy in a pandemic.

The Germans are well aware of the unfavorable fate. Because, unlike the situation itself, the view of the general economic situation is bad. Only 27 percent would describe the current economic environment as good. Only after the financial crisis did this number turn out to be lower.

How does the economy collapse, but people are happy. In fact, the survey shows that at least most people have not yet been hit by the economic crisis and have suffered losses. 76 percent state that they did not feel the financial consequences of the corona crisis hardly or not at all. A: “Many could not go on holiday, were forced to stop consuming in the crisis and saved money,” says Andreas Krautscheid, CEO of the Bankers’ Association. “It also makes you feel like you’re doing pretty well financially.”

However, you must know that the results were collected in mid-November, and therefore before the stores closed again.

You are not very satisfied in a crisis

Krautscheid sees the good results of the survey as a sign that the federal government’s crisis policy is working. “Massive state aid measures, such as compensation, part-time regulations and bridging loans, compensate for this a lot,” he says. In addition, people compared their situation with that of others. “Germany has gone through the crisis quite well so far,” says Krautscheid. “We see pictures from the US and other countries with mass unemployment and poor health care, and we know that despite many worries, we live in a strong and social country.”

There is also a psychological effect: the worse the general picture of the economy, the more often the media report on the devastating economic downturn, the better people assess their own situation – even if it has hardly changed. The banking association calls it the effect “I’m-I’m-still-pretty cool.” With him, “many seemed to ignore at least the not-so-serious deterioration in their own economic situation.” In other words: Given the problems in the economy and the many corona deaths, your situation suddenly no longer seems so bad.

Andreas Krautscheid is the CEO of the Banking Association. Photo: Bankenverband / picture alliance / Jan Haas

There will be great uncertainty as it will continue. The future expectations of the Germans fluctuate between hope and fear. About half of the respondents consider Germany to be good, half to be poorly equipped. It is not just consumers who are currently sharing the future outlook. Economists’ forecasts also differ. It begins with the question of how the severe effects of locking will affect the economy.

Economists are arguing about how quickly the economy will recover

For example, Jörg Krämer, Commerzbank’s chief economist, believes: “Germany must prepare for the second recession.” Economists talk about this whenever economic output collapses two quarters in a row. According to Krämer, the economic risks have increased due to the second hard block: According to him, an important sales channel for German industry will be closed with retail. The Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK) sees it differently, which probably assumes stagnation in this and the next quarter. “The basic economic dynamism is strong enough and the policy of supporting the government and the European Central Bank is effective,” says IMK chief Sebastian Dullien.

Ifo, on the other hand, is more on the side of the pessimists and has just revised its forecast for 2021 downwards. “Due to the recent shutdown here and in other countries, the recovery is being postponed,” says Timo Wollmershäuser, head of economic research at Ifo. Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) does not want to hear such negative voices. “I am relatively sure that we will not experience the recession we saw in the spring of this year,” he told Deutschlandfunk earlier this week. “If we act wisely, it is possible to preserve the economic essence of the country again.”

So far, most Germans seem to have trusted the government’s crisis policy. For example, 92 percent think it’s right for companies to get help if they get into trouble because of a pandemic. Nearly two-thirds also believe that politicians can solve the country’s economic problems. This means that confidence in the federal government is higher than it has been for a long time. Krautscheid says: “As long as this is the case, in my view there is no reason to be concerned about the protests of small minorities, no matter how loud it may be.”