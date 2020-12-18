The European Commission wants a “European protective shield” to protect itself against cyber attacks

Cybersecurity has been the focus of concerns of the EU commissioners for several months. On December 16, the European Commission presented its European cybersecurity strategy. Thierry Breton and Margarítis Schinás want a “European protective shield” to protect the member states from cyber attacks and cyber espionage operations.

A “European shield” to recognize, defend and deter

With this strategic plan, the European Commissioners want to propose a complete overhaul of the legal framework currently in force in Europe with regard to cybersecurity. In particular, they envisage the establishment of a network of interconnected operational centers whose task it will be to protect Europe from cyber attacks and to act as a “European protective shield”.

Cybersecurity: New technologies, unchanged threats

Thierry Breton and Margarítis Schinás discussed the ambitions of this new action plan in a column published on Ouest France. They recall: “There is an urgent need for Europe to strengthen its technological, operational and political resources to deal with a large-scale cyberattack that would simultaneously affect several countries in the Union. With this European shield, our goals are clear: exposure, defense, dissuasion. “

Following the submission of the Law on Digital Services and the Law on the Digital Market, the NIS Directive will be revised. A NIS2 directive will be proposed by the European Commissioners in the coming months. According to Thierry Breton, the aim of this revision is: “Strengthening the security requirements for companies, streamlining reporting obligations, introducing stricter monitoring measures for national authorities, and strengthening the requirements relating to application.” legislation and aim to harmonize the sanction regimes in all member states. “At the same time, the CER directive will complete the new system.

A strategic plan to prevent cyber crises

The European Commission also wants to take important operational measures. In particular, the commissioners plan to build a network of security centers. Hubs made up of cybersecurity experts from across the European Union whose job it is to identify the signs of a cyber attack as early as possible. The goal is clearly to avoid what the United States is experiencing today with this huge Russian cyber espionage operation. The “European shield” must make it possible to prevent damage.

This strategic plan also deals with possible offensive skills. In order to protect themselves better, the EU commissioners are convinced that they must be able to advise against it and to carry out counter-attacks, “even when it is sensitive,” says Thierry Breton. Two organizations will be responsible for ensuring that this “European protective shield” works as well as possible: Enisa, the guarantor of our cybersecurity policy, and CyClone, the network of European cybersecurity agencies to support the member states in dealing with a cyber crisis.