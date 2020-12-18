Blue Origin can now be launched on behalf of NASA

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket could launch scientific equipment for NASA within the next decade. A win for billionaire Jeff Bezos’ other company.

A new powerful reusable launcher

The New Glenn Launcher is said to be reusable 25 times and should make its first flight in 2021. At an impressive height of 95 meters, it can carry up to 45 tons of payload in low orbit, three times more than the largest operational rocket from its SpaceX rival Falcon Heavy. In terms of size, New Glenn is right behind Saturn V, the powerful launcher used for the Apollo program.

If the US space agency has not yet signed a contract with the company, it is now one of its potential suppliers, an important step in its development. “We’re proud to be on the NASA Launch Services Catalog and look forward to reliable launches,” said Blue Origin. In this area, the company has to compete with SpaceX, Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

New Glenn is also partially funded by the Pentagon and should therefore be making launches related to the US military. Blue Origin has also partnered with private companies to put commercial satellites into orbit.

A possible moon mission

Founded in 2000 by Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin has various projects in the works but remains relatively discreet compared to what he does. In addition to New Glenn, the company is also developing New Shepard, a smaller rocket whose main task is to transport tourists into space.

In addition, Blue Origin has designed its own lander called the Blue Moon. The latter is also competing with two other spacecraft to transport the NASA astronauts to the moon as part of the Artemis program in 2024. In Cape Canaveral, Florida, the company has built a huge complex for an estimated $ 2.5 billion investment. She plans to build, maintain and bring her New Glenn Booster to market there.